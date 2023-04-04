Newspaper headlines: 'Trump in the dock' and 'our new Queen'Published42 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the historic arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump - the first time a former US president has ever faced criminal charges. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records for his alleged role in paying hush money to hide damaging personal stories during the 2016 election campaign. In the middle of its front page under the headline "Trump in the dock", the Times features an image of the former president as he entered a New York courtroom on Tuesday - described by the paper as a momentous day in American democracy. The paper leads with the judge's warning to Mr Trump to "refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest" after entering not guilty pleas.Image caption, The i newspaper devotes most of its front page to the same image of the former president and his lawyers. The paper characterises the saga as a "reckoning" before posing a question: "What next for America?"Image caption, Metro's front page also features the same image of a "stony-faced" Donald Trump, next to the headline "Donald in the Dock". The paper notes that the former president was not handcuffed as he appeared for his arraignment, but was fingerprinted.Image caption, Judge Juan Merchan, overseeing the case, said he was "concerned" over Mr Trump's rhetoric in the lead-up to the historic hearing, the Daily Telegraph reports. Mr Trump has used social media to attack both the judge and prosecutor Alvin Bragg. The paper opts for an image of the former president sitting alongside his defence team in court. A story about government plans to reportedly bar trans people from female sports and single-sex spaces also makes the paper's front page.Image caption, The same image appears on the front page of Wednesday's edition of the Guardian. The paper also reserves space for its coverage on TikTok's £12.7m fine for illegally processing the data of 1.4 million children under the age of 13.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the full extent of the charges against Mr Trump has now been laid bare, writing of an "extraordinary day of drama". The paper also displays the newly released photograph of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort - who drops the title and becomes known simply as Queen from next month's coronation.Image caption, "Trump in the eye of the Stormy" is the Daily Mirror's headline - a reference to porn star Stormy Daniels who, the former president is accused of paying hush money to. Mr Trump said ahead of the hearing: "Can't believe this is happening in America."Image caption, The Financial Times reports that the "dramatic legal reckoning" will threaten Mr Trump's plans to return to the White House. The paper reports that the indictment represents a "huge moment of peril" for Mr Trump, who is facing the prospect of trying to pursue a presidential campaign while also defending himself in one or multiple criminal trials. Mr Trump was "ashen-faced" as he and his lawyers entered the Manhattan court room, having earlier struck a "defiant" pose before departing in his motorcade from Trump Tower, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Star offers a characteristically satirical look at the case against the 45th President of the United States. The paper describes Mr Trump as an "orange man-baby" in "bigly trouble" - a reference to a term he may have used during a debate with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.Image caption, The Sun describes Mr Trump as "glum" as he sat in the dock. But most of the paper's front page is dedicated to how Camilla's title change was revealed on the invitation for King Charles's coronation on 6 May. The paper affectionately calls her "Our New Queen".Image caption, And the Daily Express also throws ahead to next month's coronation on its front page. The King's grandson, George, will be given a starring role during the ceremony as the youngest page boy, a source has told the paper.VICTORIAN EXAM PAPERS: Give your brain a workout with this 19th Century testGREAT EXPECTATIONS: A chilling take on a Dickens classic...