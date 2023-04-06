Newspaper headlines: 'Bad Friday' and 'King backs slavery research'Published59 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The front pages of several papers carry the story of King Charles's support for research into the historic links between the monarchy and slavery. The Royal Household is to open up its archives to a three-year project investigating the connections. The Daily Telegraph reports that the King has not ruled out the possibility of paying reparations, though Buckingham Palace said the issue amounted to "speculation". In its main story, the paper looks ahead to US President Joe Biden's arrival in Belfast next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Police in Northern Ireland have warned that officers could be the subject of terrorist attacks from dissident republicans ahead of the president's arrival, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Mail says critics fear King Charles's backing of the research could open the door to the Royal Family and the government facing demands to pay reparations for their roles in the slave trade.Image caption, The story also features prominently on the front page of the Times. The paper also looks ahead to the prospect of "overwhelmed" A&E departments during next week's junior doctor strikes. The four-day walkout will begin on Tuesday after the bank holiday weekend and involve up to half of doctors in England. The British Medical Association said it would call off industrial action if ministers set out a "credible offer" to restore junior doctor pay to 2008 levels, the Times says.Image caption, From disruption in the NHS to disruption on the roads, the Sun reports that families hoping for an Easter holiday getaway are facing "travel hell". The paper says people heading for France will be met with delays, cancellations and huge queues, with UK motorways gridlocked and disruption on the rail network. "Bad Friday" is the paper's take on the situation.Image caption, It is the same story on the front page of the Daily Mirror, which reports that the big Easter getaway began at a "snail's pace" on Thursday with 90-minute ferry queues and French strikes leading to cancellations of flights and train journeys. There is good news, however, as the paper says temperatures will reach highs of 18C in parts of the country this Bank Holiday weekend.Image caption, The Guardian leads with comments made by the House of Lords Speaker who is calling for more independent, expert peers in Parliament's second chamber. John McFall tells the Guardian the upper house is in danger of becoming "out of sync" with its balance of legislators.Image caption, The Daily Express turns its attention to the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, insists his countrymen would fight to the last man before they entered into any negotiation from a position of weakness, the paper reports.Image caption, For a second day running, the i newspaper's lead story is about the reported ban on new smart motorways, and the mounting pressure to scrap the entire network across Britain amid safety concerns. The paper reported on Thursday that none of the planned new roads would go ahead. Its Good Friday edition turns its attention to the families of some of those who have died on the roads. "It's the existing smart motorways that are killing us," a widow of a man who died on the M1 tells the paper.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads with proposed legislation from Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing party looking to punish the use of English and other foreign words in official communications, with fines ranging between €5,000 (£4,300) and €100,000. The proposals are an attempt to combat "Anglomania" and promote the Italian language, the paper says.VICTORIAN EXAM PAPERS: Give your brain a workout with this 19th Century testGREAT EXPECTATIONS: A chilling take on a Dickens classic...