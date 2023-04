Image caption,

For not the first time this week, the King is making the front pages. Following on from coverage of his support for research into the links between slavery and the monarchy, the focus is turning to the coronation. Under the headline 'Crowning Glory for Our Real Heroes', the Daily Mirror says King Charles will break with "centuries of royal tradition to invite 850 local heroes to his People's Coronation". It reports 13-year-old Max Woosey, who camped in his garden for three years to raise money for a local hospice, will be among them.