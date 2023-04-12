Newspaper headlines: 'King's relief' Harry will fly home for coronation

Image caption,

Citing unnamed royal sources, the Daily Telegraph claims Prince Harry's decision to attend the coronation has "pleased the King" - and has raised hopes that the pair are on track for some form of reconciliation. "It is about showing support and being there for his father," one source told the paper, adding it was a "personal decision, not a PR one". There is also some detail about Meghan's decision to stay in California, which the paper claims is to celebrate the couple's son Prince Archie's fourth birthday - the same day as the coronation (6 May).