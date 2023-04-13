Newspaper headlines: 'Farewell Ms Miniskirt' and nurses 'set to reject' pay deal

Image caption,

A royal exclusive leads the Daily Express, with the paper quoting a source as saying the Royal Family "are focused on planning for the historic [King's coronation] and have no appetite or time at this stage to think about reconciliation" between the monarch and his son the Duke of Sussex. It comes following the news that Prince Harry will fly back to the UK for the coronation - without his wife the Duchess of Sussex, or their children - which the Express yesterday claimed had brought some "relief" to the King.