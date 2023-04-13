Newspaper headlines: 'Farewell Ms Miniskirt' and nurses 'set to reject' pay deal

Newspaper headlines: 'Farewell Ms Miniskirt' and nurses 'set to reject' pay dealPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "Farewell, Ms Miniskirt" is how the Metro pays tribute to Dame Mary Quant, whose "era-defining" designs "made the Sixties swing", it says. The fashion designer died yesterday, aged 93, and appears on many of Friday's front pages. The paper also carries an interview with actors Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage, who star in the new Dracula film Renfield, out in cinemas today.Image caption, A striking black and white image of Ms Quant sits atop the Financial Times, alongside a headline that remembers her as a "British youth culture pioneer". Elsewhere the business paper reports on a warning by EY that staff face sackings after the Big Four firm failed to split its global business in two.Image caption, The Times also carries a large image of a young Ms Quant, who sports her iconic pixie haircut. The paper's main story, though, is a claim that the Royal College of Nursing will today reject the government's latest pay deal following a ballot by its members. "Dashing hopes of an end to months of industrial action, nurses' leaders are expected to announce a return to the picket lines," the paper reports.Image caption, On the theme of the NHS, the Daily Telegraph leads with a data-driven report about deaths supposedly rising "in the two weeks during and after the first round of industrial action" by junior doctors last month. An unnamed government source is quoted as telling the paper that British Medical Association leaders "seem willing to put politics above patient safety", though the report cites experts as saying there could be other explanations for excess deaths - including "flu cases, hospital admissions and cold weather".Image caption, Both the Telegraph and the Daily Mail carry a story about comments Rishi Sunak made during an interview with the Conservative Home website yesterday - the latter paper making it its front page focus. "At last, a leader who knows what a woman is," the Mail's headline reads, which the paper says refers to the prime minister answering "yes, of course" when asked whether 100% of women do not have a penis. There is another image of Ms Quant too, here she is remembered as "the genius who invented modern fashion".Image caption, Underneath a tribute to Ms Quant, who is remembered as the "queen of fashion", the i turns its attention to the "tens of thousands of families" reportedly fighting to unlock trust funds set up for their children under former Labour chancellor Gordon Brown. "Disabled children are being denied access to their savings," the paper claims.Image caption, A royal exclusive leads the Daily Express, with the paper quoting a source as saying the Royal Family "are focused on planning for the historic [King's coronation] and have no appetite or time at this stage to think about reconciliation" between the monarch and his son the Duke of Sussex. It comes following the news that Prince Harry will fly back to the UK for the coronation - without his wife the Duchess of Sussex, or their children - which the Express yesterday claimed had brought some "relief" to the King.Image caption, There is another exclusive in the Daily Mirror, this time about the convicted rapist Iorworth Hoare who the paper says has been granted access to the fortune he won after buying a lottery ticket while on weekend leave from prison in 2004. "Hoare, 70, has gained full access to his £7.2million fortune after a 15-year legal dispute," the paper reports, adding he was initially prevented from having unlimited access to his money under the conditions of his release on licence.Image caption, An unlikely result of the UK's rising cost of living features in the Daily Star, with the paper warning it can sense a "whiff of trouble" as the cost of deodorant "is heading for a fiver a can". Warning of a possible "pongdemic", the Star says price hikes have already got the British public "in a sweat".