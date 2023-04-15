Newspaper headlines: Grand National protests and NHS 'mega strike'

Image caption,

The Observer's main image shows one of the protesters at the Grand National being carried away by police, although its main story focuses on what the paper says is a deepening crisis within the NHS, reporting that the Royal College of Nursing - the largest nursing union in England - will ballot its members on whether to join a "mega strike" that would include every hospital trust in the country. Another story on its front page says that more than 100,000 women escaping domestic violence in England were refused safe housing last year.