Newspaper headlines: Sunak under investigation and Charles' Coronation quiche

Image caption,

The Financial Times says savers withdrew nearly $60m from US banks Charles Schwab, State Street and M&T in the first quarter as customers moved their money in search of higher interest rates. Traditional banks could face further threat because of Apple and Goldman Sachs' new savings account in the US that will pay 4.15% interest a year, it reports. The paper's main image is of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition activist, during a court hearing in Moscow where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason.