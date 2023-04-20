Newspaper headlines: Raab fights for political life and SpaceX blows up

Newspaper headlines: Raab fights for political life and SpaceX blows upPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The conclusion of a report into bullying allegations against Deputy PM and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab dominates several of Friday's front pages. The Times says Rishi Sunak was agonising last night over whether to sack Mr Raab. The paper reports Mr Raab was sent a copy of the report and is said to be "confident" the report shows he did not breach the ministerial code. Mr Raab has rejected all allegations of bullying.Image caption, Mr Raab is "fighting for his political life", the Guardian says, as Mr Sunak last night pored over the "stinging" report into the bullying allegations. The paper say alleged victims fear the lack of decision on Thursday means Mr Raab may keep his job. The Guardian also finds room to highlight its investigation into the private wealth of King Charles.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Raab will "fight to the death" to keep his cabinet job. The paper says the delay in a decision from Mr Sunak suggested there were "grey areas" and the report was not "cut and dry".Image caption, The explosion of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket shortly after blast-off also features on several front pages. "Elon... we have a problem" is the headline on the front of the Metro. The paper says Mr Musk described the launch as a success, despite his rocket blowing apart just four minutes after lift-off.Image caption, The launch of SpaceX's Starship is the main image on the front of the Financial Times. The paper says Mr Musk put a positive spin on the spacecraft's explosion, hailing the launch "an exciting test". Elsewhere, the paper reports US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that decoupling from China would be "disastrous" for both countries. She called for a "constructive and fair" economic relationship between China and the US, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Express accuses the BBC of ignoring a call from two MPs urging united action on safeguarding same-sex spaces, amid calls for changes by transgender groups. The paper says the argument did not get any coverage on the corporation's broadcast news outlets, despite being "by far the most liked story" when it was posted on the BBC's Twitter feed.Image caption, TV presenter Paul O'Grady's funeral is also featured prominently. "For the love of Paul," says the Sun, as the paper reports the star's husband was tearful as hundreds of mourners lined the streets near their home in Kent to pay respects.Image caption, And the Daily Star says dozens of dogs also lined the streets to pay tribute to Paul O'Grady. It's main image is of a dog holding a picture of O'Grady, which reads: "Thank you". The 67-year-old, who died last month, was the host of ITV's For the Love of Dogs.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with the appeal by Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer to have his 42-year minimum prison sentence cut. Thomas Cashman is challenging his sentence for fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia in Liverpool last year. The paper also covers Paul O'Grady's funeral. In a tribute, the paper describes him as a "showman to the very end".Image caption, The Daily Mail focuses on the government's Illegal Migration Bill - saying it is likely to face opposition in the House of Lords. The paper says unelected Lords are poised to block the "vital bill that would stop judges halting deportations".STACEY SLEEPS OVER: Stacey Dooley visits Britain's most unusual housesBOUND BY DEFIANCE: Daisy May Cooper stars in Rain Dogs