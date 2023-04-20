Newspaper headlines: Raab fights for political life and SpaceX blows up

Image caption,

The launch of SpaceX's Starship is the main image on the front of the Financial Times. The paper says Mr Musk put a positive spin on the spacecraft's explosion, hailing the launch "an exciting test". Elsewhere, the paper reports US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that decoupling from China would be "disastrous" for both countries. She called for a "constructive and fair" economic relationship between China and the US, the paper reports.