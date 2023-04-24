Newspaper headlines: 'Get them out' Sudan and Len Goodman gets 'a perfect 10'

Image caption,

"Get them out" headlines Metro as it reports on British troops reaching Sudan to check if an evacuation of 4,000 UK nationals from the east African nation is possible. The paper carries a quote from international development minister Andrew Mitchell, who describes the situation as a "total and absolute nightmare of a crisis". A power struggle between the regular army and a powerful paramilitary force has led to violence across Sudan for more than a week. And like many of today's front pages. a smiling and dancing Len Goodman features at the top of the page, following the death of the former Strictly Come Dancing judge.