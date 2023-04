Image caption,

The i leads on NHS medics without UK citizenship being barred from getting on the UK airlift out of Khartoum. The paper says that the government has decided that opening up Khartoum evacuation flights to the doctors, who only have visas to work in the UK but no nationality rights to expect embassy assistance, would be too complex in the limited timeframe left to complete the operation safely. In a follow-up to the Guardian's exclusive yesterday, the i also looks at claims about the Health Secretary Steve Barclay's conduct. Sources have told the paper he can be "unpleasant" to civil servants but his behaviour has not tipped over into bullying. A Department of Health spokesperson said the department has not received any formal complaints about ministers. An ally of Barclay also told the Guardian the claims were "totally untrue".