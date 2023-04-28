Newspaper headlines: BBC chair quits and 'new King for our times'Published10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The resignation of BBC chairman Richard Sharp makes the front page of several newspapers, including the Financial Times, after he broke rules over dealings with then-prime minister Boris Johnson ahead of his appointment. In its weekend spread, the paper focuses on growing calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ensure the BBC appointments process is "beyond reproach" and to stop choosing candidates based on their political allegiances.Image caption, The Guardian also focuses on the pressure facing Mr Sunak, in the aftermath of BBC chairman Richard Sharp's resignation. Mr Sharp's decision to quit followed an investigation that concluded he failed to raise two potential perceived conflicts of interest while applying for the job. The Conservative Party is under renewed scrutiny, the paper says, as critics say the Tories "had undermined the broadcaster by flooding it with cronies".Image caption, The Daily Express also reports on the reaction to Mr Sharp's resignation, and carries criticism of Gary Lineker for tweeting about the issue. Following news of the chairman's resignation, the Match of the Day host said the appointment of the BBC chairman should not be selected by an incumbent government. Gary Lineker's views were echoed by Labour MPs, and it comes after the football star was caught in the middle of an impartiality row with the broadcaster. The Express says according to Tory MPs, the "BBC must act to silence Lineker".Image caption, The Daily Star pictures Richard Sharp, and reports on the "shaming of the BBC". But its top story is on a survey that found more than half of women say they are better at cooking barbecues than men.Image caption, The i newspaper leads on a report alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "top mercenaries are fighting in Sudan". It says the Wagner mercenary group, which has been involved in heavy fighting in Ukraine, is also operating in Sudan. The report adds that the UK Ministry of Defence is tracking their activities. It comes as thousands of people are fleeing Sudan due to intense fighting between the army and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces. Wagner denies any involvement in the current conflict in the country.Image caption, "A new king for our times" is the Daily Mirror's lead one week ahead of King Charles III's coronation. According to a survey carried out by the paper, 80% of Brits agree with the monarch's bid to "trim down the monarchy". It reports that the King is said to be in favour of cutting back on royal expenses, and is aware people are struggling financially.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that M&S boss Stuart Machin and Marie Leblanc, head of Victoria Beckham's fashion brand, have called for the tourist tax to be axed. The paper says the pair are among "more than 130 hospitality, retail and tourism chiefs to have written to [Chancellor] Jeremy Hunt warning that stripping tourists of tax-free shopping was an 'extraordinary own goal'".Image caption, Meanwhile the Times leads on a report that upcoming nationwide strike action by NHS nurses will "put the safety of sick children at risk", according to one of England's top hospitals, Great Ormond Street Hospital. It comes as members of the Royal College of Nursing are set to walk out between 20:00 BST on Sunday until 23:59 on Monday.Image caption, In its lead, the Daily Telegraph reports that NHS productivity is being driven "ever lower as a result of staff shortages and a lack of operating theatre space", with surgeons carrying out scheduled operations only one day a fortnight. In an interview with the paper, the president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England said the threat to patient safety from industrial action was "extremely concerning" but the paper reports that Prof Neil Mortensen "was even more worried about the harm being inflicted by widespread workforce shortages, resulting in a lack of capacity to clear backlogs".Image caption, The Sun reports that secret nuclear submarine plans were found "in a toilet cubicle at a Wetherspoons pub" in Cumbria. It quotes a source as saying it was "lucky a Russian spy didn't find them". A Navy spokesperson told the Sun the papers were "generic training documents" but it will investigate the circumstances surrounding their discovery.WHAT WENT WRONG?: Toast investigates the rise and fall of Google GlassTHE FIRST DOG IN SPACE: Witness History tells the story of Laika, the first dog to orbit the Earth