Newspaper headlines: Nation to chant for Charles, as King vows to serve

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has given an interview to the Sunday Telegraph, in which he attacked "woke ideology", saying it was "corrupting British society". The Republican politician gave his support to UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, for being "anti-woke". His visit to the UK, where he met with Ms Badenoch, comes in the backdrop of the 2024 presidential elections - where he is likely to face-off Donald Trump in the Republican primaries.