A study by Durham and Cambridge universities has found that some of the UK's most elite private schools benefited from the slave trade through donations and endowments worth tens of millions of pounds in today's money, according to the Guardian. The paper says there are 29 schools still operating that have documented links to donations deriving from the slave trade going back to the 18th and 19th centuries. It quotes Sol Gamsu, lead author on the paper, saying the research exposes the "inequality and violence it [the private school system] has been implicated in internationally".