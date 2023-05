Image caption,

The Financial Times leads on its report that the government is preparing to stop people moving to the UK in order to join family members studying here. Restrictions on visas for the families of international students will drive down net migration, ministers hope - an issue which is "politically problematic for the prime minister". Its main picture is of a Pakistani protester aiming a catapult, one of thousands of people who have taken to the streets following the arrest of former leader Imran Khan.