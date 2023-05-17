Newspaper headlines: 'Sick note UK' and 'Bird flu spreads to humans'

Front page of the Daily Mail, 16/05/2023
The Daily Mail is one of a number of newspapers leading on the UK's "sick note crisis", reporting that the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found a record 2.5m workers had been signed off with long-term sickness in the first three months of 2023. The newspaper says most of the issues for sick workers were caused by back and neck pain while working from home. A rise in mental health problems among young people and long Covid have reportedly also contributed to the surge. Above its lead story, the paper carries a photo of Michael Douglas, who was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or to "mark his glittering film career".
Metro also leads on the ONS's sickness figures, reporting that one in thirteen workers is off due to a long-term health issue. It adds that the "worrying data", taken from the first three months of the year, coincides with the UK's unemployment rate "unexpectedly" rising by 0.1% to 3.9%. The Princess of Wales's escapades at a charity event in Bath also make the front page, with the royal pictured smiling in a bright yellow blazer as she takes part in a beanbag competition with Dame Kelly Holmes.
Ministers are removing basic housing protections from asylum seekers to cut the "asylum hotels bill", the Guardian reports. The shake-up, "designed to move tens of thousands out of hotels and into the private rented sector", would exempt landlords from meeting minimum safety regulations in accommodation, such as electrical safety and minimum room sizes. MPs could vote "as soon as Wednesday" on the plans, put forward by Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The newspaper has also interviewed Eurovision winner Loreen on "fear, fame and fighting for human rights" after she secured her second win in the song contest over the weekend.
The i newspaper takes a look at the spread of bird flu to humans in the UK after two people tested positive for the virus. It reports that two poultry workers from the same farm were infected, but there is no evidence of human to human transmission, according to the UK Health Security Agency. The newspaper also carries an exclusive on ADHD patients waiting up to four years for an assessment in some parts of the UK, with the longest waits affecting those under the care of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, totalling more than 208 weeks.
The Daily Mirror's main story takes aim at ex-Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, branding her "another out-of-touch politician" after she remarked that struggling families should stop making cheese sandwiches to cut back on rising food costs. One expert told the paper that "ordinary people are sick of being told how to get by on next to nothing by wealthy politicians who have never known true poverty". The Princess of Wales smiling in her sunshine-yellow blazer also features on the front page, with the royal compared to fictional holiday camp worker Gladys Pugh from hit sitcom Hi-De-Hi.
The Daily Telegraph leads on the Renters' Reform Bill entering Parliament on Wednesday, and says that eviction rights have been "scrapped in a blow to landlords". The bill, tabled by Housing Secretary Michael Gove, would end Section 21 "no fault" eviction notices, which give landlords the right to remove tenants without providing a reason for doing so. Inside the newspaper, Mr Gove writes that the law will affect a "minority" of landlords who treat tenants poorly - but the newspaper reports that critics will view the bill as "another attempt by government to tie the hands of landlords".
Housing is also the focus for the Times, which leads on Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to build more homes on the green belt to tackle the UK's housing crisis. In an interview with the newspaper, the Labour leader says that, if his party are elected, he will relax planning restrictions to pave the way for more housebuilding. Sir Keir accuses the Conserva tives of "killing the aspiration of home owning for a whole generation". The newspaper also reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing the prospect of three by-elections after being advised that three MPs nominated for a peerage by ex-leader Boris Johnson will have to stand down from the Commons.
The Daily Star cautions readers to consider their emoji usage if they're looking for love. According to the newspaper's modern love experts, using "cheeky" aubergine and peach emojis could "scare a potential soulmate away forever".
Prince Harry's High Court appeal leads Wednesday's edition of the Sun, as the US-based royal protested the decision not to let him pay for armed police security for his UK visits. The newspaper reports the royal was "blasted by the Met", with the London-based police force claiming providing Harry with security would lead to a two-tier system where the rich and famous fund their own private force.
The head of artificial intelligence system Chat GPT says he sees AI manipulation of the upcoming US elections as a "significant concern", the Financial Times reports. Sam Altman, whose company created Chat GPT, told US lawmakers independent audits on AI technology and warnings similar to nutritional labels were "a great idea". The FT also leads on the University of Oxford voting to remove the Sackler name from buildings, spaces and staff positions after an investigation by the publication found the university had continued its ties with the wealthy Sackler family, which developed the controversial drug OxyContin.
The Daily Mirror highlights remarks by former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, who told the BBC that people who can't afford basic food items should do without. She was responding to a question about the cost of making a cheese sandwich at home, which has jumped by around a third in the past year. "Can't afford a sandwich? Hard cheese," reads the paper's headline.

Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe has come under fire for comments she made in a BBC interview about the cost of living

The Daily Mirror pictures a Palestinian man, arm-in-arm with the rabbi husband of a British Jewish woman, killed in a terror attack in the occupied West Bank last month. Abu Radia met Lucy Dee's husband, Leo, to thank him after his life was saved when one of her kidneys was donated to him. The paper says the 38-year-old carpenter also gave Rabbi Dee a framed blessing with the message: "If you save one life, it's as if you've saved the world." Rabbi Dee tells the Mirror that his wife would have wanted her kidney to be "a sign of peace and reconciliation".