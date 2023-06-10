Newspaper headlines: 'General election now' and 'allies abandon Johnson'Published34 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The majority of Sunday's newspapers lead with the fallout from Boris Johnson's resignation as an MP. The Sunday Mirror says that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a snap general election, saying PM Rishi Sunak has "lost control" of his government. All of Sunday's papers carry photos of Man City's win in the Champions League final.Image caption, The Sunday Times says Mr Sunak appears to have faced down a rebellion "orchestrated" by ex-PM Boris Johnson, whose "fury was threatening to propel the Conservative Party into civil war". The paper says sources close to Mr Johnson claimed up to six more Conservative MPs would stand down.Image caption, The Sunday People reports that Mr Johnson is "already plotting his return" and could "stand" in the seat of Nadine Dorries, who also resigned as an MP on Friday.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday says the prime minister has been told he will trigger "civil war" in the Tory party if he prevents Mr Johnson from making a political comeback. Writing in the paper, former Cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would "most strongly warn Conservative Party managers against any attempt to block Boris if he seeks the party nomination in another seat".Image caption, The Sunday Express says Mr Johnson's allies are warning he will be back "bigger and better than ever", as Mr Sunak faces the "nightmare" of three by-elections and a party at "war".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Johnson and his allies have "launched a co-ordinated attack" on the Sunak administration, threatening more parliamentary resignations after the prime minister's "dishonourable" failure to back him on Partygate and his honours list. The paper quotes a source close to Mr Johnson who claims Mr Sunak and his team conducted "a swindle, a dishonourable sleight of hand" by publishing a list of new peers that omitted some of the former prime minister's key allies and donors. No 10 says Mr Sunak simply adopted the names "approved" by the House of Lords Appointments Commission, the paper adds.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads with a story about Black Sabbath hero Geezer Butler who talks about curing his "obsession with Satanism".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.BRAINTEASER OF THE WEEK: Can you open the padlock?INVESTING SAFELY: What red flags do we need to watch out for?