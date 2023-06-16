Newspaper headlines: Anna Wintour's 'top honour' and 'UK mortgage rip-off'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, "My heroes" headlines the Daily Mirror as it reports on the King's first Birthday Honours List. In a slight to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson the tabloid says "these are honours for people who actually deserve them" following his controversial resignation honours list that the paper says "lavished on Tory cronies and Partygate aides".Image caption, The i highlights banks pocketing £4.8bn in extra profits by "hiking" home loans and not passing on interest rate rises to savers. The paper says several of the UK's biggest banks have been accused by MPs and experts of "exploiting" customers during the cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile, the King and US president feature on the front page as it says the monarch will host Joe Biden for climate change talks. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.Image caption, Also focusing on mortgages is the Guardian which reports that more than a quarter of homeowners on a fixed-rate mortgage face a surge in monthly payments before the next election in what is calls a "financial timebomb" that will rock the Conservatives at the polls. The familiar sunglasses and bob of Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour feature on the Guardian's front page as she is made a Companion of Honour in the King's first birthday honours list.Image caption, Stubbornly high inflation in the UK is due to Brexit, according to the former Bank of England governor Mark Carney. He tells the Daily Telegraph: "There’s no joy in saying 'well, we told you so' because people are having to live with that reality." Joe Root is pictured on the front page after he scored a century on the first day of the Ashes., prompting the headline "Root gets the Ashes burning".Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on the hosepipe ban imposed by South East Water affecting residents in Kent and Sussex with the weary-sounding headline "First hose ban is here already". Also featuring on the front is Boris Johnson who has been unveiled as the paper's new columnist. The ex-PM reveals a wonder drug has helped him stop his late night fridge raids.Image caption, Mr Johnson has urged his supporters in the House of Commons not to vote against the committee's report with its recommendation to suspend him for 90 days, according to the Daily Express. The paper says he has told them to "ignore the farce and move on". Davina McCall is also on the front page smiling in a pink suit as she is made an MBE in the King's first Birthday Honours list.Image caption, The Times reports 25 notebooks from Mr Johnson's time in office are being withheld from him by the government after a review by the security services found pages of highly sensitive material. The paper's photo choice to report on the honours list is novelist Martin Amis whose knighthood has been conferred a month after his death.Image caption, A man in the buff with a rubber ring protecting his modesty features on the front of the Daily Star. It claims naturists are urging Britons to go skinny dipping in the midst of warm weather we are experiencing. A seagull, which is a staple image of Daily Star front pages during each and every summer, looks a little shocked at the idea.BENEATH THE WAVES: New spy creatures take on the mysteries of the world's oceans...GIVE YOUR BRAIN A WORKOUT: Can you tackle a Victorian exam paper?