William to end homelessness, and more Partygate revelations

Prince William is use his own land for social housing in a bid to end homelessness, he tells the Sunday Times. In his first newspaper interview since being elevated to Prince of Wales he says he is "absolutely" committed to establishing social housing on the Duchy of Cornwall estate that comes with his new role. He will announce a five-year nationwide project to tackle homelessness, backed by his Royal Foundation, this month. The Times also runs a harrowing account from a Syrian man who said he had to push people off him as he tried to survive a vessel capsizing near Greece.