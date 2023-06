Image caption,

And "Boffins' brains explode" reads the headline in the Daily Star. It comes after campaigners from the Institute of Physics projected the words "Bin the boffin" on to the side of the paper's London headquarters. The stunt was part of efforts to persuade media outlets to stop describing scientists as boffins, a practice which the group says encourages negative stereotypes and puts young people off careers in physics. The paper says it's a "battle the massive-foreheaded boffins just can't win as boffins is our third favourite word in the world".