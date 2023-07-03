Newspaper headlines: Banks free speech warning and 'strikes until 2025'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Doctors' strikes lead some of Monday's front pages, including The Times. The paper reports that Health Secretary Steve Barclay says he is willing to offer doctors a bigger pay rise while calling for an end to consultant strikes so that negotiations can resume. Mr Barclay is also described as "swerving" questions on how the government's £2.4bn new NHS workforce plan would be paid for.Image caption, The Daily Express writes that striking hospital doctors are threating more walkouts that would continue until 2025 unless demands for a 35% wage increase are met. The paper writes that the British Medical Association has said there will be no "let-up" in industrial action past the next general election "if that is what it takes".Image caption, The chancellor is "deeply" concerned that banks are closing accounts because they disagree with customers' opinions, writes The Daily Telegraph. Banks are to be told by the Treasury that they must protect free speech, the paper writes.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on the government's plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. The paper writes that manufacturers and industry leaders are calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to rethink the timescale or "risk ruinous economic consequences".Image caption, The Ashes dominates the front page of the Metro with the headline "just not cricket!". The paper leads with a story on how some members of the Marylebone Cricket Club "angrily confronted" Australian players in Lord's Cricket Ground's Long Room as they walked past. The scenes unfolded after England batsman Jonny Bairstow was controversially given out during play earlier in the day.Image caption, The Financial Times front page leads with a story on how the bond fund manager Pimco has warned that markets are too optimistic about central banks' ability to "dodge a recession as they battle inflation in the US and Europe". The company's chief investment officer, Daniel Ivascyn, has said he is preparing for a "harder landing" than other investors, the paper writes.Image caption, As usual, the Daily Star is out of this world - their lead story is on China's lunar ambitions. The paper writes that the country is "plotting" to mine the moon in a bid to create "cosmic nuclear weapons", in a warning from an "boffin" at the UK's Space Command.OUTDOOR CLOTHING: Do fabrics that promise to 'wick away' sweat work?FROM STAG DOS TO SPEECHES: It's one of the most important jobs a bloke can face in his lifetime