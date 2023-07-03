Newspaper headlines: '£900m fuel rip off' and 'flaming June'Published32 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Tuesday's papers focus on the high cost of living in the UK - in particular accusations that supermarkets have been charging drivers filling up at the pumps 6p per litre more than they should have been last year. The Mirror says motorists were charged an extra £900 million on the forecourt in 2022, according to the Competitions and Markets Authority. The paper quotes the watchdog as saying: "Competition is not working, something needs to change." The paper is one of several which also features images from the first day of Wimbledon.Image caption, The story also features prominently on the front page of the Daily Telegraph, which says supermarkets are facing accusations of using motorists as "cash cows". The paper reports that the government intends to force the big supermarkets to publish their prices online to improve transparency. There's also further reaction from Sunday's controversial Ashes test cricket match, this time from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said Australia's tactics were "not in the spirit" of the game.Image caption, Some 67% of the British public want a cap on supermarket prices to help during the cost of living crisis, according to a poll undertaken by the i newspaper. The public reportedly supports Sunak's plan to cut inflation rather than taxes, the paper says in its exclusive front page report.Image caption, In its main story, the Financial Times reports that the watchdog has summoned the chief executives of HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays to address concerns that savings rates are lagging behind the surging cost of mortgages. The paper says they are facing accusations of profiteering from rising interest rates.Image caption, The banks are also facing a Treasury investigation into claims they are closing customers' accounts because they do not like their views on controversial topics, the Daily Mail reports. It comes after former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage claimed his account had been closed due to disagreements with his bank, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Express reports on what it claims is another split in the Conservative Party - this time over immigration policy. In its exclusive front page story, the paper says tougher immigration rules have been blocked by the Treasury, citing a senior Tory source. A photo of Sir Andy Murray also makes the front page as he prepares for his all-British encounter on Centre Court on Tuesday.Image caption, "Flaming June" is Metro's take on what the Met Office has described as the hottest June on record. The historic high of 15.8C for average day and night temperatures last month caused unprecedented fish deaths in rivers and is being attributed to climate change, the paper reports. Metro's front page also features an image of a busy Bournemouth beach on a warm June day.Image caption, In the week the NHS turns 75, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid has called for a royal commission into how it operates, the Times reports. Javid says Brits are sicker than people in comparable nations as a "direct consequence" of the way the health service is set up, the paper writes.Image caption, The Guardian reports that Labour is considering plans to boost education for under-4s which include parachuting more graduate teachers into nurseries. More nursery places could be introduced in primary school settings as part of the opposition's proposals to drive up standards and formally integrate early years in England into the education system, the paper says.Image caption, And the Daily Star carries claims from a leading brain expert that human brains are getting smaller and IQ levels are falling due to poor diets.OUTDOOR CLOTHING: Do fabrics that promise to 'wick away' sweat work?FROM STAG DOS TO SPEECHES: It's one of the most important jobs a bloke can face in his lifetime