Newspaper headlines: '£900m fuel rip off' and 'flaming June'

Many of Tuesday's papers focus on the high cost of living in the UK - in particular accusations that supermarkets have been charging drivers filling up at the pumps 6p per litre more than they should have been last year. The Mirror says motorists were charged an extra £900 million on the forecourt in 2022, according to the Competitions and Markets Authority. The paper quotes the watchdog as saying: "Competition is not working, something needs to change." The paper is one of several which also features images from the first day of Wimbledon.