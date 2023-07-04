Newspaper headlines: 'UK mortgage crunch' and Tory MP's 'police probe'Published57 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Several of Wednesday's front pages, including the Daily Mail, feature photos of the Princess of Wales and tennis icon Roger Federer, who sat together in Centre Court's royal box on a rainy second day at Wimbledon. The Mail leads with reports the Metropolitan Police Service is investigating a further alleged breach of Covid regulations, this time involving Tory backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin. Sir Bernard is one of seven MPs who co-authored last month's highly critical report accusing former Prime Minster Boris Johnson of misleading Parliament over separate events in Downing Street during the pandemic.Image caption, There may be further misery for mortgage holders this year, according to the i newspaper, which says the Bank of England is forecast to raise its base rate four more times in 2023 to tackle stubbornly high inflation. The paper also highlights accusations banks have been exploiting savers by failing to pass on higher rates.Image caption, But relief for household budgets may be on its way in the form of reduced shopping bills, according to the Daily Express. The paper writes that supermarkets are waging a war to drive prices down after signs food inflation is falling. Sainsbury's is one of the big names which has revealed it is lowering prices on its most popular products, the paper says.Image caption, Away from the cost-of-living crisis, Metro pays tribute to the NHS, which is marking its 75th anniversary on Wednesday. The paper features comments from Aneira "Nye" Thomas - the first baby born in the health service on 5 July 1948. The ex-nurse, who is named after the institution's founder and former Health Secretary Aneurin "Nye" Bevan, says it is a national treasure, the paper reports.Image caption, The government is drawing up plans to drop the UK's flagship £11.6bn climate and nature funding pledge, according to the Guardian's front page exclusive. The paper says the prime minister is being accused of betraying populations vulnerable to global heating. Completing the front page is a photo of a fist-pumping Sir Andy Murray, who beat Ryan Peniston in straight sets in the all-British Wimbledon first round match on Tuesday.Image caption, Another tennis great makes the front page of the Sun. The paper leads with claims from the estranged wife of Boris Becker that the three-times Wimbledon champion kept prize horses in his bedroom to hide them from debt collectors. Mr Becker served eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence for hiding £2.5m of assets and loans in a bankruptcy fraud case.Image caption, At least 2,000 police officers across England and Wales face losing their jobs under government plans to overhaul the misconduct system, the Times reports. The paper says ministers will make it easier to dismiss failing or disgraced officers after police chiefs including the Met's Sir Mark Rowley said the present system was "bizarre and overregulated" and hampered their ability to clean up the ranks.Image caption, The Daily Mirror features an exclusive interview with former Breakfast presenter, and current Mirror columnist, Fiona Phillips, who reveals for the first time she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The 62-year-old is trialling a new drug which may slow or reverse the condition. The paper's front page features two photos of Phillips, including one from her GMTV days.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with reports US President Joe Biden is tipping European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to be Nato's next secretary-general. It comes after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was rejected for the role by the White House, the paper says.Image caption, The Bank of England is looking at contentious plans to force more international banks to set up subsidiaries in the UK, the Financial Times has been told. The paper says the move could reduce the thresholds requiring foreign banks with corporate business in the UK to set up subsidiaries that have their own capital and liquidity.Image caption, And the Daily Star carries a historian's claims that classic comedies such as 'Allo 'Allo and Dad's Army may have inadvertently contributed towards the Brexit vote, including by highlighting differences between Britain and its European neighbours.OUTDOOR CLOTHING: Do fabrics that promise to 'wick away' sweat work?FROM STAG DOS TO SPEECHES: It's one of the most important jobs a bloke can face in his lifetime