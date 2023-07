Image caption,

Metro leads on a warning by UN chief António Guterres that this year's scorching summer in the Med marks the start of a terrifying new era of "global boiling". The story is accompanied by a picture of flames engulfing a hillside in Rhodes as the wildfires continue. Elsewhere on the front page is the news that Peter Flavel, the boss of prestigious private bank Coutts & Co, has quit following the scandal over Nigel Farage.