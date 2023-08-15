EU rejects UK migrant plan, and dissidents have PSNI data

By BBC News
Staff

The Times says the European Union has rejected attempts by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to get a new deal on returning migrants who arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats. The paper says an official at the European Commission told British officials they were "not open" to an agreement where the UK would return migrants to the EU state where they first claimed asylum.

The Daily Mail also leads on the issue of small boat crossings, reporting that UK MPs have warned the French they must go "faster and further" to clamp down on people trafficking after being "promised" £480m in funding, the paper says.
The Guardian leads with the latest on the data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Republican paramilitaries have got hold of the personal information of thousands of officers and staff, according to the PSNI's chief constable, it says. Simon Byrne as quoted saying that it is the force's "planning assumption" that dissidents will use the list to "generate fear and uncertainty as well as intimidating or targeting officers".
The Metro's front page features Monday's story that the NHS in England is considering scrapping the target for cancer patients to be seen by a specialist in two weeks. It quotes a leading oncologist saying the idea is "ominous and deeply worrying". NHS bosses say the current range of targets are "outdated" because of new diagnostic techniques, the Metro reports.
The Daily Telegraph reports the views of the Children's Commissioner for England, who is calling for young people's views to be at the heart of the Covid Inquiry. Dame Rachel de Souza has written to the inquiry's chairwoman, Baroness Hallett, urging her to focus on how the pandemic affected children. The paper reports that more than 40 charities and experts has said the inquiry is "silencing" children.
Parents need to stop their children from joining dangerous TikTok crazes, according to the new chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones. The Daily Mail says her warning comes days after disorder on London's Oxford Street which was prompted by videos posted on social media.
The Financial Times leads with a story about Saudi Arabia and the UAE "snapping up" thousands of high performance Nvidia chips "joining a global AI arms race". The paper writes that the countries are "choking" the supply of the chips, crucial for building artificial intelligence, and that their aim is to be leaders in the field and to "turbocharge" their respective economies.
A five-year-old girl is "lucky to survive" after she was attacked by a "Bully-type" dog, according to the Daily Mirror's front page story. Farrah-Leigh Nichol was left with "horrific facial injuries", it reports. The paper says her mother has called for action against dangerous dogs.
The Daily Star leads with reports that a "big cat" is at large in Staffordshire. The paper has printed a picture, said to be of the animal, on its front page which it says is proof "panthers are roaming our countryside".