Newspaper headlines: 'Goodbye to the best' and 'our greatest'

The i newspaper, in its take on A-level results, says a generation of young people in poor areas are being left behind. It writes the gap between the wealthier and more deprived areas of the UK has grown. Pupils from poorer areas, who did not have the same access to out of school learning as wealthier peers, appeared to have struggled to catch up during the pandemic, the paper observes. The Lionesses also feature on the paper. "One game from glory," the i writes.