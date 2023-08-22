Newspaper headlines: 'Womb transplant' and Letby victims 'fobbed off'

Image caption,

The Guardian leads with a bereaved family accusing the Countess of Chester hospital of "a total fob off" when they pleaded for answers over their son who was murdered and his twin who was attacked. The parents say they repeatedly tried to meet hospital medical director Ian Harvey but their calls went unanswered. Harvey told the paper he apologised for not communicating clearly enough that any messages had had to go through police family liaison officers at the time. The Guardian also shows the dramatic picture of the rescue operation involving a military helicopter and zip lines.