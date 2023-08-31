Newspaper headlines: New laws for 'cowardly killers' over sentencing hearings

Newspaper headlines: New laws for 'cowardly killers' over sentencing hearingsPublished18 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The word "coward" features in many of Thursday's papers, in reference to new laws designed to force criminals to attend sentencing hearings in England and Wales. The Daily Mail says the legislation will "finally" see "cowardly" and "spineless criminals who refuse to hear their fate in court... dragged into the dock". There are images of four convicted killers - including the nurse Lucy Letby - who refused to attend their own hearingsImage caption, "We'll see you in court, cowards" is how the Metro sums up the change in law, which will allow custody officers to use "reasonable force" to get criminals into the dock. The move follows fresh uproar after Letby stayed in her cell last week while a judge sentenced her to life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six moreImage caption, An image of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to the mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was killed in a gangland shooting last year and whose killer refused to attend his sentencing hearing, is at the centre of the Times. Elsewhere there is a report about Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, who is said to be "acting as a middleman between the UAE and the Barclay family" as it tries to win back control of the Daily Telegraph. A potential job as the group's chairman is at stake, the paper claimsImage caption, The Daily Mirror describes the new laws in England and Wales as a "victory for victims' families" - and notes the change follows a campaign run by Cheryl Korbel, the mother of murdered nine-year-old Olivia. "I hope she's proud of what we've done," Korbel tells the paperImage caption, Using that same word, the Daily Express says "cowardly criminals will be forced into the docks" from as early as autumn, noting that is when Mr Sunak said the legislation could come into force. A large image of Prince Harry also appears on the front page, with the accompanying report focused on his new Netflix series Heart of InvictusImage caption, The Sun dedicates its entire front page to the youngest son of King Charles, responding to claims he makes in the new TV series about the media ignoring British troops wounded in Afghanistan. "We did care Harry and we still do," the paper tells the royal, alongside images of previous editions where its front page focused on British soldiers.Image caption, Still related to Letby but on a slightly different note, the Guardian focuses on the news that the inquiry into how the nurse was able to murder seven babies will now have greater powers to compel witnesses to give evidence. Lawyers for the victims' families believe former and current staff of the Countess of Chester Hospital Trust, where Letby worked, should be "forced to appear", the paper reportsImage caption, The i leads with an exclusive about taxes, which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has reportedly told Treasury officials he will not cut in his Autumn Statement. Some Conservative MPs will be "dismayed" with the decision, the paper adds, but Mr Hunt "still hopes to reduce the tax burden" before the next general electionImage caption, An image of Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish footballer at the centre of a sexism row after she was kissed on the lips by Spain's Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, is the focus of Thursday's Daily Telegraph. "World Cup winner laughed about controversial kiss," the paper says, claiming Hermoso was "caught on video sharing social media jokes about the incident". The Telegraph's main story is about the number of NHS patients dying while waiting for treatment, which it says has doubled in five yearsImage caption, Responding to its own front page from Wednesday, the Daily Star says a so-called "boffiness" disagrees with "boffins who claim booze doesn't make us better looking". The experts on either side of the "mega-important alcohol research" are at "war", the paper playfully reports