New laws for 'cowardly killers' over sentencing hearings
The word "coward" features in many of Thursday's papers, in reference to new laws designed to force criminals to attend sentencing hearings in England and Wales. The Daily Mail says the legislation will "finally" see "cowardly" and "spineless criminals who refuse to hear their fate in court... dragged into the dock". There are images of four convicted killers - including the nurse Lucy Letby - who refused to attend their own hearings