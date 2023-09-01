Newspaper headlines: Al-Fayed dies and 'concrete chaos' at schools

The Daily Mail is looking back at the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II - as the first anniversary of her death approaches next week. The paper's columnist - Boris Johnson - has revealed that he once told her he'd had a nightmare that he had been late for a meeting with her and the Duke of Edinburgh. Her humorous response - he reports - was "Oh yes', were you naked? because it turns out that is a ­common feature of such dreams." She was someone, he said, that you could really open up to.