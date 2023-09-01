Newspaper headlines: Al-Fayed dies and 'concrete chaos' at schools
Many of Saturday's papers focus on the closure of schools because of fears about RAAC concrete.
The Guardian says headteachers are "racing" to find temporary classrooms for pupils affected and predicts that they may be needed for a decade. The Times quotes the chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, Dame Meg Hillier, as saying that the issue was "the tip of the iceberg of a failing school estate".
Writing in the paper Dame Meg also relates that she recently visited a hospital that was so fragile because of the concrete that obese patients could only be treated on the ground floor. The Daily Express agrees that hospitals - and other public buildings - may also be at risk. "Now Concrete Ticking Timebomb hits Hospitals" is its headline.
The Sun leads with the death of Mohammed Al Fayed, who has died at the age of 94.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph - the home secretary warns that public confidence in the police is being "eroded and needlessly damaged" because officers are "politicised" and "partisan".
Suella Braverman tells the paper she has instructed His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary - Andy Cooke - to investigate what she says is the "unacceptable rise" in police taking a side on controversial issues - such as referring to rapists as "she" or her", or officers taking the knee or dancing with protestors at parades.
Ms Braverman also tells the paper that Britain is not a racist country and warns police forces against declaring themselves "institutionally racist".
The Sun highlights attempts by a Saudi Arabian football club to wrestle Mo Salah away from Liverpool. The paper predicts a world record bid of up to £200m. A number of the other back pages also carry the story which involves the side Al-Ittihad. The Saudi transfer window is open until next Thursday. Liverpool maintain the matter is "closed" and they are not open to negotiation.
The Times and the Star both share the news that a mini-heatwave looks to be heading towards parts of the UK with temperatures forecast to reach the mid-to high twenties next week. According to a Met Office spokesperson quoted in the Star - Hurricane Franklin - which is over the Atlantic at the moment - is "pushing the high pressure our way".
The Daily Mail is looking back at the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II - as the first anniversary of her death approaches next week. The paper's columnist - Boris Johnson - has revealed that he once told her he'd had a nightmare that he had been late for a meeting with her and the Duke of Edinburgh. Her humorous response - he reports - was "Oh yes', were you naked? because it turns out that is a common feature of such dreams." She was someone, he said, that you could really open up to.