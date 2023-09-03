Newspaper headlines: 'No cash for repairs' and Starmer's tax pledge

Newspaper headlines: 'No cash for repairs' and Starmer's tax pledgePublished45 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Following up on last week's news about crumbling concrete in schools, the Guardian reports a briefing from the Treasury that schools would not receive additional funding for repairs, despite Jeremy Hunt earlier saying the government would spend the money needed to fix the issue. The paper says the chancellor is accused of "abandoning children disrupted by the concrete crisis in schools". The paper reports the briefing was that any funding to fix buildings "would come from the Department for Education's existing budget for buildings" and not from additional funds.Image caption, The i has a similar lead, saying "Hunt vows to make schools safe at any cost" but that "there's no new money". The paper reports he is under pressure from his own MPs to repair schools affected by crumbling concrete. The paper reports that last year leaked emails showed the Department for Education asking the Treasury for £13bn in extra cash for school building repairs.Image caption, The Daily Mirror has an exclusive interview with Labour leader Keir Starmer, who promises not to increase income tax in what it says is a "major election promise". "We will do nothing to increase the burden on working people, whether it comes to tax or anything else," he tells the paper.Image caption, "Sunak yields on onshore wind farms" reads the headline on the Daily Telegraph's lead, in keeping with a recent run of stories about disagreements within government on green issues. "Rishi Sunak is set to overturn the ban on building new onshore wind farms to stave off a rebellion from Tory MPs," the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on a "dramatic ten-fold rise" in the number of council employees given permission to work from overseas. The figure has risen from 73 in the year 2020/21 to more than 700 last year, it reports. The story is based on Freedom of Information requests submitted to local authorities by thinktank the TaxPayers' Alliance.Image caption, A piece about Russia's financial position leads the Financial Times, with it reporting that "Chinese lenders stepped in to extend billion of dollars to Russian banks as western institutions pulled out" in the year following the invasion of Ukraine. It's based on research carried out for the paper by the Kyiv School of Economics. Domestically, the paper reports the Irish government is taking legal advice over a court challenge against controversial UK legislation which would offer an amnesty for crimes committed during the conflict in Northern Ireland.Image caption, The Sun newspaper continues a series of stories involving former England international rugby player Danny Cipriani, based on a new book he has out, with the headline "England coach grilled me over sex life with Kirsty".Image caption, And finally, accompanied by a skeleton in sunglasses sitting on the beach, the Daily Star goes with "Trick or heat". With temperatures set to rise as the week goes on, the paper says there is the potential for "a long spell of spookily warm weather up to Halloween".