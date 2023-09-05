Newspaper headlines: 'Birmingham bankrupt' and 'benefits revamp'Published56 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage source, MetroImage caption, Water companies are "blatantly breaking the law" by dumping untreated waste in sunny weather, reports the Metro. Water firms are allowed to deliberately release sewage only after heavy rain, but a number of spills are understood to have taken place on some of the hottest and driest days of the year, the paper says. The findings were originally reported by the BBC following a nine-month investigation.Image source, Financial TimesImage caption, Birmingham city council declaring itself effectively bankrupt features on the front of most of Wednesday's papers, including the Financial Times. The paper claims equal pay deals at the local authority are responsible for "draining resources". A story on the state of London's rental market also features on the front page, with the FT reporting London rents have hit a "record high".Image source, The i NewspaperImage caption, The i's front page focuses on the concrete crisis and its effect on the NHS. The paper says it has seen NHS documents which reveal "the extreme measures staff are forced to take" to keep hospital wards safe from risky concrete.Image source, The Daily StarImage caption, The Daily Star reports on China's Great Wall being damaged by workers looking for a shortcut to work. Two people have been detained and the case is under further investigation, according to the paper.Image source, The TimesImage caption, A new plan to reduce the number of ill people claiming benefits has been set out by the work and pensions secretary, reports the Times. New measures would include allowing people with anxiety to work from home.Image source, The SunImage caption, The Sun reports on This Morning losing out on the National Television Awards' Daytime TV award for the first time in over a decade.Image source, The TelegraphImage caption, The minister for work and pensions has admitted that a crackdown on sickness benefits will not come into force before 2025, the Telegraph claims. The paper also reports that the technology secretary has warned social media companies to close down the accounts of underage children or face "humongous" fines.Image source, Daily ExpressImage caption, The Express is the only paper to splash on the migration crisis. It reports on comments from the minister for immigration, Robert Jenrick, who is quoted as saying France must do "more" to stop Channel migrants before they reach UK waters.Image source, Daily MailImage caption, Up to a million people claiming sickness benefits for mobility or anxiety problems will be forced to start looking for work, reports the Daily Mail. New measures, proposed by DWP minister Mel Stride, are aimed at "slashing the £26billion welfare budget".Image source, The Daily MirrorImage caption, The Mirror has splashed on a story concerning the education minister's husband. The paper claims a company Michael Keegan worked for won a £1 million deal from the fund for rebuilding schools.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.