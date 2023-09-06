Newspaper headlines: 'Terror suspect escapes' and 'hottest season'Published27 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage source, The Financial TimesImage caption, The Financial Times reports that the Bank of England boss, Andrew Bailey, has signalled the UK could avoid further interest rate rises. The paper also reports the world has been put "on alert" after experiencing "its hottest season since records began".Image source, MetroImage caption, An image of Sara Sharif's father and stepmother appears on the front of Thursday's Metro newspaper. The paper reports the "fugitive" parents have broken cover in order to say they are ready to cooperate with British police.Image source, The Daily Star Image caption, Thursday could hit a new record, reports the Daily Star, as temperatures are expected to soar to 32C (89.6F) in some areas of the United Kingdom. The Star also features an image of escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife on their front page.Image source, The i NewspaperImage caption, Mortgage relief may be on the way, reports the i. The governor of the Bank of England is said to have told MPs that the economy "has improved". The i's front page also features a story about a human 'embryo' created without using sperm or an egg.Image source, The GuardianImage caption, The Guardian leads with a story about a woman who is said to have been deceived into entering a 19-year relationship by an undercover police officer. The paper also features an image of the Rolling Stones, after they officially announced their first album of new songs in 18 years.Image source, The Daily Express Image caption, Rishi Sunak has said he will make the UK the best place in the world to do business, according to the Daily Express. The paper reports that it has received an "exclusive message" from the prime minister ahead of the G20 summit of global leaders in India.Image source, The Daily Mail Image caption, The former soldier who escaped from a prison spied for Iran, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says sources have told them Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is accused of breaching the Official Secrets Act by passing on classified information.Image caption, The Telegraph reports Daniel Khalife may be planning to leave the country after escaping prison by clinging to the underside of a delivery truck. The paper also understands that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "considering abandoning plans to ban children from changing genders at school".Image source, The TimesImage caption, The Times leads with the news of a terror suspect escaping from HMP Wandsworth in London. The paper also claims gadgets, including smart washing machines, are spying on people at home.Image source, The Sun Image caption, "Total farce" are the words the Sun uses to describe the prison security incident at HMP Wandsworth. The paper has spoken to former Met commander John O'Connor who refers to the prison escape of Daniel Khalife as "a disgrace".Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.