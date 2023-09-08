Newspaper headlines: 'Ministers ignored Raac advice' and 'Freddie returns'

The i has visited one of seven hospitals in England that are so riddled with crumbling concrete that they are due to be torn down and rebuilt by 2030. The paper says the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is thought to be Britain's most propped up hospital, with almost 4,500 steel and timber "fail safes" in place. A senior doctor has told the paper that managers were forced to draw up a "blueprint" of where buckets needed to be placed and which beds could no longer be used, in the event of heavy rain.