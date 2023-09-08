Newspaper headlines: 'Ministers ignored Raac advice' and 'Freddie returns'
The Times says a close relative of the escaped former soldier, Daniel Khalife, has urged him to give himself up. In an interview for the paper the unnamed relative blames the Army for Daniel Khalife's downfall - describing him as "a very, very intelligent, easy going and kind boy" who had changed in the past year.
According to The Sun, Daniel Khalife could be avoiding police by relying on survival skills he learned in the Army. The paper says he attended the Survive, Evade, Resist and Escape training, which teaches recruits how to avoid population centres, cameras and main roads.
The front page of FT Weekend says the government ignored advice in 2020 to identify buildings containing weak concrete and place them on a high risk register. The paper says if the recommendation from an independent advisory group was listened to, owners of such buildings would be legally obliged to report any structural issues as well as put in place measures to prevent safety risks.
The i has visited one of seven hospitals in England that are so riddled with crumbling concrete that they are due to be torn down and rebuilt by 2030. The paper says the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is thought to be Britain's most propped up hospital, with almost 4,500 steel and timber "fail safes" in place. A senior doctor has told the paper that managers were forced to draw up a "blueprint" of where buckets needed to be placed and which beds could no longer be used, in the event of heavy rain.
Several papers report that the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering a real-terms cut to benefits this autumn to fund a tax giveaway next year, before the general election. The Daily Telegraph says that usually benefits rise in April by the inflation figure for the previous September, but Mr Hunt is exploring options including setting the increase at one percentage point lower than inflation, or using the inflation figure from a different month when the measure is expected to be lower.
The Guardian says MPs are urging the government to rethink the decision to offer Covid vaccines only to people aged over 65 and those in vulnerable groups. The letter, from the all-party group on coronavirus, warns that the new Pirola variant could put pressure on the NHS and cause more sickness among the workforce this winter.
According to The Telegraph more than 100 of Britain's most distinguished families, whose ancestors owned slaves, have signed up to a campaign to provide reparations for slavery. The paper says a meeting is to be convened soon to discuss the practicalities. The campaign "Heirs of Slavery" was founded by the former BBC journalist, Laura Trevelyan, whose forebears owned plantations in Grenada.
And finally, in his column in The Daily Mail, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes issue with those who believe that Britain will re-join the EU. He says they are wrong to argue that the UK's return to the European Horizon programme for scientific research sends a clear message that Brexit will be revoked. Mr Johnson argues that no British government would agree to scrap the pound, sign up to the euro and pay even more into the EU budget than when the UK was a member.
