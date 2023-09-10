Newspaper headlines: 'Chinese spy arrest' and 'hell on earth' after quake

Newspaper headlines: 'Chinese spy arrest' and 'hell on earth' after quakePublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage source, The Sunday TelegraphImage caption, The recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife makes the lead for many of Sunday’s front pages, including The Sunday Telegraph which reports that he “laughed” after being arrested. The 21-year-old was detained in Northolt, north-west London, after a four day search. The paper carries a full report of Mr Khalife’s apprehension, including quotes from an eyewitness who claimed to have seen his reaction after being caught by police.Image source, The Mail on SundayImage caption, “Spooks bugged phones to nail jailbreak ‘spy’” is the splash from the Mail on Sunday. According to its exclusive story, Daniel Khalife was arrested after MI5, MI6 and anti-terror police combined forces to track him down. The paper, citing security sources, reports that “intercepted communications” initially led officers to a house in Richmond, where they “missed him, possibly by minutes”, before Mr Khalife was ultimately arrested on Saturday.Image source, Sunday MirrorImage caption, The arrest of Daniel Khalife is also the subject of an exclusive story from the Sunday Mirror, which reports that he had boasted about his plan to flee prison prior to his escape on Wednesday. The paper says Mr Khalife “used to brag about escaping”, according to a prisoner who was in HMP Wandsworth with him.Image source, The Sunday ExpressImage caption, The Sunday Express splashes on the details surrounding Daniel Khalife’s arrest, reporting that he was “nabbed” by an undercover Metropolitan Police officer while cycling along a canal towpath after 75 hours on the run.Image source, The Sunday TimesImage caption, There are two main stories dominating the front of The Sunday Times. It features a photo seen across many of this week’s Sunday papers of a woman in Marrakesh crying in front of her ruined home after the “apocalyptic” Morocco earthquake. “Commons ‘Chinese spy’ arrested” is the other main report. It says a British parliamentary researcher has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China in what is alleged, according to the paper, “to be one of the most damaging breaches of security at Westminster involving a hostile state”.Image source, Sunday PeopleImage caption, The devastating earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday night also makes the Sunday People’s lead. Photos of a rescue worker and a weeping woman appear along the words “hell on earth” after the death toll exceeded 1,000 at the time of publication. That toll has since risen above 2,000.Image source, The ObserverImage caption, The Observer leads with an exclusive story that the new chairman of NatWest is “facing scrutiny over his former role with international oil group PetroSaudi”. The group is “embroiled in one of the world’s biggest financial scandals”, the paper alleges, and states that while there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of city veteran Rick Haythornthwaite, “it raises questions over his judgment in working for the oil firm”.Image source, The Daily Star SundayImage caption, “Hottest day of the year…and we’re not done yet” says the Daily Star Sunday, after temperatures reached 33.2C on Saturday in the unprecedented September heatwave.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.