Newspaper headlines: 'Hostile act in Parliament' and dog 'terror on streets'

Many of Monday's front pages follow up on the arrest of a researcher who was working in Parliament, amid claims he was spying for China. Police have confirmed two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were arrested under the Official Secrets Act in March. The Daily Mail leads on condemnation from MPs of a "hostile act in the heart of Parliament". The quote comes from Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who told the paper China "sees Britain as a 'soft option'".

"Intelligence service set to haul in 'China spies'" reports the Daily Telegraph, citing sources who have told the paper that security services are "poised to unmask a number of Chinese spies in the coming months amid concern that a network of Beijing agents are operating in Westminster". The paper reports that security services are planning to use the new National Security Act passed this simmer to detain "a number of Chinese agents" suspected to be working in the Commons.

Metro reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed concerns about Chinese interference to a senior official from China at the G20 summit in India on Sunday. The lead story, accompanied by a picture of Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty in New Delhi, reports that the PM met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and raised "very strong concerns" about any interference in the UK's parliamentary democracy.

"PM confronts Li at G20 summit" says the Financial Times, leading with the same story about Mr Sunak "accusing China of interfering in Britain's 'parliamentary democracy'". The paper also prominently features the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco on its front page, alongside an image of women crying after she learned the fate of her relatives.

"Terror on our streets" is the splash for the Daily Mirror, after three people including an 11-year-old girl, were injured in a dog attack in Birmingham. The paper reports comments from Home Secretary Suella Braverman about the dog, saying: "We can't go on like this." Ms Braverman said the American XL Bully is "a clear and lethal danger" as she pushed for a ban on the breed.

The Guardian leads with a report from the village of Moulay Brahim in Morocco's Atlas mountains, following Friday's earthquake which killed more than 2,000 people. The area is termed "the Moroccan village where death came in the night", and the story is accompanied with a photo of women at the funeral of two victims there.

UK interest rates and predictions on future rises makes the splash for the i. The paper reports that "hope grows" that the Bank of England will limit future rates rises, adding the i's "expert panel of economists" forecast "a less aggressive approach to tackling inflation", with the majority believing there may be only one more interest rate rise this year - "a small mercy for mortgage holders".

The Daily Star reports on the "great British bunk off" as people take advantage of the hot weather following the unprecedented heatwave. The paper says "millions of staff are ditching work" on Monday "to enjoy one last bast of the 28C heatwave" before temperatures begin to drop.

The news that retired news presenter Alastair Stewart is living with dementia is the lead for the Daily Express. The story features a picture of the broadcaster as he was interviewed by a former colleague on GB News on Sunday, during which he revealed he had been diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia and has suffered a series of minor strokes.