Newspaper headlines: Fifth Brand allegation and Starmer's Brexit pledge

Newspaper headlines: Fifth Brand allegation and Starmer's Brexit pledgePublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of papers lead with the news that police have received a report of an alleged sexual assault in 2003 following media allegations against comedian and actor Russell Brand. The Met confirmed on Monday it had received the report, though did not name Brand or announce a formal investigation. The claim is separate to initial allegations by four women that Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013. The Daily Mirror says Brand, who has strongly denied any wrongdoing, now faces a police probe.Image caption, The Metro notes that, at the time of the alleged assault in 2003, Brand was a "rising stand-up star who had finished treatment for drink and drug addiction" but that within a year he had shot to fame.Image caption, The Times says the fifth woman went to police just hours after the original claims were first published by the Times, the Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches, and that police have spoken to the journalists involved in the investigation to make sure that anyone who believes they were the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago, is aware of how to report it.Image caption, The allegations have led promoters to cancel the last three dates of Brand's tour of live shows, the i reports. The paper says the cancellations came after a foodbank and a drug addiction charity severed ties with Brand and his book publisher paused all future releases.Image caption, The Sun's headline asks: "How many more?" The paper says it understands that more alleged victims are "set to come forward to talk to police".Image caption, The Met has warned it will take years to root out rogue officers in London, according to the Guardian. The paper says Britain's biggest force has revealed that 201 officers are suspended and 860 are on restricted duties. It quotes Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy saying a "paradox" in the process meant "the harder we work, the more energy we put into identifying those who shouldn't be in policing..., the more difficult cases, the more difficult stories will become public, and rightly so".Image caption, The Daily Mail leads with comments by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that his party would seek a "much better" Brexit deal with the EU if Labour wins the next general election. The paper quotes Tory MP David Jones saying Sir Keir appeared to want to "unpick Brexit" and says the pledge is "proof you can't trust Starmer" on the issue.Image caption, Ministers are considering the introduction of a "minimum service level" that would force doctors to work during strikes, the Daily Telegraph reports. It follows a series of walkouts by health service staff in recent months and ahead of a two-day strike by consultants that begins on Tuesday. The paper quotes Health Secretary Steve Barclay saying the new measures are necessary in the face of "ongoing and escalating strike action".Image caption, The Daily Express leads with its own campaign calling on ministers to pledge that the triple lock on pensions - which guarantees that pensions will rise in line with whatever is highest out of wages, inflation, or 2.5% - will be honoured next year. It says its petition on the issue has reached 190,000 signatures.Image caption, And the Daily Star tells readers that "if you want your kids to grow tall, you'll need to show 'em a bit of love". The paper says scientists have found that a loving family is just as important for growth as a healthy diet or good genes.