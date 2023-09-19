Newspaper headlines: Fifth Brand allegation and Starmer's Brexit pledge

Image caption,

The Met has warned it will take years to root out rogue officers in London, according to the Guardian. The paper says Britain's biggest force has revealed that 201 officers are suspended and 860 are on restricted duties. It quotes Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy saying a "paradox" in the process meant "the harder we work, the more energy we put into identifying those who shouldn't be in policing..., the more difficult cases, the more difficult stories will become public, and rightly so".