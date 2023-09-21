Newspaper headlines: Sunak's 'green gamble' and 'le rock and royal'Published6 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A speech delivered on Wednesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he announced exemptions and delays to several targets in the government's net zero strategy dominates the papers. The strategy, which is enshrined in law, commits the UK to eliminating its contribution to the overall amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by 2050. The Times quotes Mr Sunak saying he would not impose "unacceptable costs" on households, but notes that the move faces opposition even from some Tory MPs.Image caption, The i calls the changes, which include a delay to the ban on new petrol cars from 2030 to 2035 and a nine-year extension to the phase-out of new gas boilers, an election challenge to Labour. It says Mr Sunak has insisted net zero can be achieved with a more "pragmatic approach", but also quotes former Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing him of "faltering" on climate change and former Tory environment minister Zac Goldsmith calling for an election.Image caption, The move is one of Mr Sunak's biggest reversals since taking office and part of an attempt to put his government on a more radical path ahead of the next election, according to the Guardian. The paper says the change has been "met with despair by climate scientists" and quotes former US vice president and climate campaigner Al Gore saying the government is "doing the wrong thing".Image caption, The Financial Times says Mr Sunak has "ignited a business backlash" and quotes Lisa Brankin, chair of Ford UK, saying the business needs "three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment, and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three". The paper adds that Labour has pledged to reinstate the 2030 deadline for petrol cars if it wins the next election.Image caption, "Given us a brake!" reads the headline in the Sun. The paper says drivers now have a "five-year reprieve from going electric".Image source, EPAImage caption, The Daily Express quotes the prime minister saying he has "pushed back green policies that hard-up voters cannot afford in the cost-of-living crisis".Image caption, The prime minister has "vowed to shatter a consensus that has seen successive governments impose green targets with little regard to cost", according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the change could "transform Tory fortunes" ahead of the coming election.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph notes that, in his speech, Mr Sunak said the change was the first in a series of policy changes that he plans to announce as battle lines are drawn for the next election. The paper also echoes other reports about discontent among some of the prime minister's own MPs, saying the change has "reopened the Tory civil war".Image caption, A legal battle by veterans of Britain's nuclear test programme to gain access to records of historic blood tests leads the Daily Mirror. Campaigners say those involved in the tests have suffered health consequences, including cancers and children born with birth defects, because of the radiation they were exposed to. One veteran, 86-year-old John Morris, tells the paper he just wants the truth. Elsewhere, the paper covers the King's trip to France with a star-studded state banquet that included Mick Jagger. "Le rock and royal" the paper puns.Image caption, The Metro reports that Jon Venables, who served eight years for the murder of two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, has been granted a new parole hearing. Venables was previously freed on licence and given lifelong anonymity, but in 2017 was jailed again for having child abuse images on his computer. The paper quotes Bulger's mother, Denise Fergus, telling the parole panel: "When you look at Venables's file just remember what he is capable of."Image caption, And the Daily Star says that scientists in Japan have proved that "a big frothy head on your pint" makes it taste better. "Now top it up please barman!" the paper says.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.