Newspaper headlines: Interest rates 'hit peak' and Murdoch 'ends reign'

The Daily Mail leads with a video in which Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is seen discussing the future of the UK's relationship with the EU. In the footage, shot during an onstage event at a conference in Canada, Sir Keir tells an audience: "Most of the conflict with the UK being outside of the [EU] arises in so far as the UK wants to diverge and do different things to the rest of our EU partners. Actually…, we don't want to lower standards, we don't want to rip up environmental standards, working standards for people that work. There's a lot more common ground than you might think." The paper says some Tories have said the comments reveal a "monstrous" plan to reverse Brexit.