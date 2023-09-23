Newspaper headlines: 'Axe looms' over HS2 as Tories plan new policies

Newspaper headlines: 'Axe looms' over HS2 as Tories plan new policiesPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Suggestions the government will scrap part of HS2 due to a rise in costs continues to be a focus for a number of papers. The Sunday Telegraph quotes a government source as saying that Rishi Sunak is worried that if the Birmingham to Manchester leg is built, "there won't be money for anything else".Image caption, The Observer reports claims by several Tory sources that the PM is facing a "huge backlash" over any decision to scrap the northern leg of the high-speed rail line. The paper says a middle-ranking minister could resign if the project is cut back.Image caption, The Sunday Times says the northern leg of HS2 could be abolished as early as this week. But it also reports that the PM is working on several "crowd-pleasing policy announcements" to present at next month's Conservative Party conference, including reviving plans to slash inheritance tax.Image caption, The Sunday Express also mentions a potential overhaul of inheritance tax as it reports the PM is preparing to announce a "blitz of radical policies" in an attempt will boost the Tory Party popularity over Labour.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, The Mail on Sunday says Rishi Sunak is set to announce he is keeping the pension "triple lock" after being told axing it would amount to "political suicide" ahead of the next general election. The prime minister had previously declined to commit to safeguarding the policy.Image caption, The Daily Mirror publishes an interview with a nanny who says she was sacked by Carrie Johnson for having a glass of wine with her husband, Boris Johnson, only three days into her job. The former PM and his wife deny her claims.Image source, EPAImage caption, The Daily Star Sunday reports scientists are building an "intergalactic telescope" that could help them detect methane gas emissions from faraway planets.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.