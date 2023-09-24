Newspaper headlines: 'Army on standby' after armed officers down guns

Newspaper headlines: 'Army on standby' after armed officers down gunsPublished56 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Several papers on Monday focus on the news that the Army is on standby after a number of armed Met Police officers turned in their weapons in response to a colleague being charged with murder. The Times reports that while soldiers will be able to provide "routine counter-terrorism contingency support" in London, they will not be stepping in to perform tasks such as policing criminal gangs.Image caption, The Telegraph quotes a source as saying that there is "so much anger" among police officers around the decision to charge the unnamed officer with murder. He was charged after unarmed Chris Kaba died following a police operation in south London last year. According to the source, officers feel like carrying a gun is "just not worth it".Image caption, The Guardian says that the "scale and speed" of the protest of Met officers led the Home Secretary to order an emergency review of armed policing as fears grew that the rebellion could spread "further within the met and around the country".Image caption, The Daily Express carries a photo of a soldier assisting police on a previous occasions - and the headline "Rebellion by gun cops forces soldiers to step in".Image caption, In other news, the Financial Times reports that Russia has managed to circumvent G7 sanctions by building up a fleet of oil tankers which are able to operate without Western insurance. It says this will result in an increase in revenue for the Kremlin's war chest.Image caption, According to the Daily Mail, Rishi Sunak will unveil a plan on crime in the coming weeks including measures such as barring convicted rapists from securing early release.Image caption, The Metro says that almost 400,000 patients that go to A&E in England end up waiting 24 hours or longer to be seen. The paper highlights figures for 2022-23 from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine and a doctor's comments that longer A&E waits are harmful and increase mortality.Image caption, The i reports warnings by more than 100 economists that the PM's U-turn on climate policy will increase the cost of living - while pressing on with plans to reach net zero would "create jobs and attract investment".Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads on the motoring accident involving Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. The player's Rolls-Royce hit another vehicle and a traffic island near the club's training ground.Image caption, The Sun says Marcus Rashford was "lucky to escape injury" after his car collided with another vehicle driven by a 74-year-old woman, who was luckily "very shaken but unhurt".Image caption, The Daily Star warns that Storm Agnes is about to hit the UK, bringing 80mph winds, heavy rain and "travel hell".Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.