Newspaper headlines: Private schools 'go to battle' and HS2 salaries

A report prepared for the Covid Inquiry by The Children's Rights Organisations alliance, a collective of children's charities, has said the harm caused to children by lockdown measures like social distancing and school closures was preventable, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the report, set to be submitted to the inquiry on Wednesday, will say that children's views and rights should have been a greater factor when ministers were making decisions about how to limit the spread of the virus.