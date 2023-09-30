Newspaper headlines: 'More Ukraine support' and 'Tory conference looms'Published6 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has told the Sunday Telegraph he is considering new forms of support for Ukraine. The government is looking at the possibility of sending armed forces personnel to Ukraine for the first time to train their counterparts on home soil, provide naval support to protect commercial vessels in the Black Sea, and is encouraging British arms firms to set up factories in Ukraine, the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Express' front page is dominated by a government announcement on funding for "neglected high streets". Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a package worth £1.1bn which is set to be spent in 55 locations, in what the paper describes as a "levelling-up windfall".Image caption, The business secretary has said leaving the European Convention on Human Rights "needs to be on the table" - comments which "pile pressure" on Mr Sunak, the Sunday Times says. The paper also carries serious accusations against British millionaire Hamish Ogston. Mr Ogston told the paper he "did not recognise" its account and "denies entirely that his conduct amounts to the systematic exploitation of vulnerable women".Image caption, The education department has been "keeping files monitoring the social media activity" of schools experts, reports the Observer. It says nine people have uncovered information held on them via subject access requests. The department told the paper it "did not comment on individual cases".Image caption, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has criticised "pampered, out-of-touch" celebrities who are critical of her immigration policies. In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, she hit out at what she describes as "a virtue-signalling elite".Image caption, The front page of the Sunday Mirror is given over to an exclusive report about children suffering due to drought in Somalia. It tells the story of the "baby who can't cry" because of dehydration - and there are one and a half million children facing extreme hunger.Image caption, The killing of Elianne Andam, 15, who was stabbed to death at a bus stop in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday is the main story on the front page of the Sunday People. Tributes have been left close to where the aspiring lawyer lost her life, the paper reports.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday reports that Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville and wife Lucinda "Lulu" Williams have separated.Image caption, The Daily Star's main story concerns an unnamed England footballer, a "romp" and a pair of socks. We'll let them tell you the rest.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.