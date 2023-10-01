Newspaper headlines: 'Tories eye PM's throne' and 'Schools phones ban'Published24 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Rishi Sunak's comments to the BBC on the first day of the Conservative Party conference are the focus of the main story in Monday's Metro. The prime minister has recommitted to his target to slash inflation in order to convince voters to back him at the next election. 'Easy Ryder' is the caption on an image celebrating Europe's triumphant golfers, who beat the US to win the Ryder Cup in Italy.Image caption, The i says Rishi Sunak is "battling to maintain discipline" over Tories positioning themselves to succeed him as leader. A number of cabinet ministers have made public policy interventions in recent days, which many commentators have interpreted as leadership pitches.Image caption, The Guardian takes a similar line to the i, saying that the prime minister's efforts to galvanise the party are "foundering amid tax and culture war battles". The main image is of gymnast Simone Biles, who has competed at a major gymnastics event for the first time in two years.Image caption, Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has told the Telegraph he urged Rishi Sunak to boost defence funding for Ukraine around the time he left the cabinet. Writing in the newspaper, he reveals he called for an extra £2.3bn to be spent, and says Germany has overtaken the British government as the largest European military donor to Kyiv.Image caption, Hospitals are facing steep bills to pay for cover during strikes by doctors - with one medic receiving a payment of £7,900 for a shift, the Times says. Junior doctors and consultants are set to start another round of industrial action on Monday.Image caption, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will announce a ban on mobile phones in school classrooms in England, the Daily Mail reports. It says the new guidance will also apply to phones being used during breaks, in a move the paper says is designed to "end disruption and make it easier for pupils to focus".Image caption, The Daily Express leads on a preview of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's conference speech, in which he says he wants to incentivise work over claiming benefits. He will also pledge that the national living wage will rise to "at least £11 an hour" next year.Image caption, The Daily Mirror's front page unveils a number of high profile celebrity backers for its campaign calling for free school meals for every primary school child. Olivia Coleman, Kate Winslet and Brian Cox are among those supporting the campaign.Image source, FTImage caption, The Financial Times reports that the knock-on effect of the government's decision to weaken climate targets could mean British firms exporting to the European Union face higher taxes under rules due to be introduced by the bloc in 2026.Image caption, Conkers season is almost upon us - but because of topsy turvy weather conditions, this year's haul may not pack the desired punch, the Daily Star warns.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.