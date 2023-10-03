Newspaper headlines: Braverman's migration 'hurricane warning' and 'Beckham Netflix shock'

Image caption,

In another Conservative conference-heavy front page, the Daily Telegraph focuses on Mr Sunak's incoming speech as well as the one Ms Braverman has already given. Despite being in hot water over HS2, the paper says the prime minister will "promise billions of pounds for other transport schemes". Matt Pritchett, the paper's cartoonist, gives his take on the row with a drawing of what appear to be cavemen discussing how they "started to invent the wheel, but it got too expensive to finish".