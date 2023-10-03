Newspaper headlines: Braverman's migration 'hurricane warning' and 'Beckham Netflix shock'Published16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Images of Home Secretary Suella Braverman giving her speech at the Conservative Party Conference are littered across many of Wednesday's front pages - including the Financial Times. In it she claimed a "hurricane" of migrants is set to enter the UK, which the paper sums up with the headline "hurricane warning". Its main story, though, is about a 16-year peak in the 30-year US yield, which reached 4.91% on Tuesday for the first time since 2007.Image caption, The i describes Ms Braverman's speech as a "hardline job application" to one day replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party. Cabinet ministers are "privately" accusing her of "jockeying" for the top job - and "not focusing" on her current one, the paper reports. Elsewhere there are diary entries, belonging to the government's former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, which have been read out at the start of stage two of the Covid Inquiry. One entry accused then prime minister Boris Johnson of "flip-flopping" over the pandemic.Image caption, In a front page dedicated almost entirely to Ms Braverman's speech, the Daily Mail calls it "spellbinding" and warns that "the Establishment will be appalled [but] Tory activists (bar one) loved it". Above some animated images of the home secretary sits another - of Victoria and David Beckham. In a new Netflix documentary, titled Beckham and released on Wednesday, the couple "after 20 years" discuss the ex-footballer's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, the paper writes.Image caption, Both Ms Braverman and the Beckhams also appear on the front page of the Times. With more details of the Tory minister's speech, the paper says Ms Braverman "launched another attack on British human rights law" and signalled her "determination to abolish" such legislation. A story about the potential risk workers face by excluding a colleague from a WhatsApp group, which a judge ruled "could be discriminatory", also features prominently on the newspaper's front.Image caption, "Beckham Netflix shock" is how the Sun describes Victoria Beckham's decision to speak out about the "pain she felt in the wake of her husband's alleged affair". The now-fashion designer says in the documentary that the period - in 2003 - "was the hardest time" of her life, according to the paper.Image caption, Back to politics, the Guardian goes big on Mr Sunak's keynote conference speech - which is scheduled for midday tomorrow - saying the prime minister will tell delegates that "voters are exhausted" and pledge to fix Britain's political system. "But he will face accusations that, after 13 years of Tory government, many of the problems he diagnoses in Westminster... are of his party's making," its political editor Pippa Crerar adds.Image caption, In another Conservative conference-heavy front page, the Daily Telegraph focuses on Mr Sunak's incoming speech as well as the one Ms Braverman has already given. Despite being in hot water over HS2, the paper says the prime minister will "promise billions of pounds for other transport schemes". Matt Pritchett, the paper's cartoonist, gives his take on the row with a drawing of what appear to be cavemen discussing how they "started to invent the wheel, but it got too expensive to finish".Image caption, Mr Sunak is expected to say in his speech that he will "tear up the rule on '30 years of broken politics'," the Daily Express reports.Image caption, "Another day of excuses" is the Daily Mirror's take on Mr Sunak's incoming speech. It dismisses the prime minister's plan to "blame our country's problems on the political system", by asking him directly to "remind us" how many years the Tories have been in power to "fix Britain". The answer, which also appears on the paper's front page, in a bold yellow font, is "13".Image caption, The Metro focuses on the government's new legislation, Jade's law, which will see parents and guardians found guilty of murdering their partner have their parental rights taken away. It is named after Jade Ward who was stabbed and strangled by her partner - he went on to retain parental rights over their four sons from prison. "Justice for Jade" is how the paper sums up the move.Image caption, AI "psycho scumbag chatbots" are the focus of the Daily Star's Wednesday issue, with the paper claiming the computers "might actually help humankind live longer and work less - as long as they don't murder us all first".