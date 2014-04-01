BBCtrending: Four top April Fools Day trends

In Turkey, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz chose a strange moment to make what some assumed must be an April Fool's joke, but in fact appears to be genuine. Answering journalist's questions about widespread power cuts during vote counting following Sunday's local elections he said: "A cat entered a power distribution unit. It was the cause of the blackout and it's not the first time that it has happened." Twitter users took the bizarrely timed comment in their stride, however. "Just caught the cat," said one, posting a picture of his cat beside the requisite tools.