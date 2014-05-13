#BBCtrending: Five facts about #BringBackOurGirls
By BBC Trending What's popular and why
- 13 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The hashtag #BringbackourGirls has become a huge global phenomenon after the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls in Nigeria. Here are five facts about the trend.
1. When did it start?
2. How many times has it been used on Twitter?
3. Where is it being used?
4. Who is using it?
5. Most shared tweet?
Images courtesy of Getty Images, Reuters, AP and @FLOTUS/Twitter
All our stories are at bbc.com/trending