Cloudy or clear? Eclipse 2015 on social media
- Published
The eclipse of 2015: some could see it, others could not.
Cloudy weather obscured the eclipse in many parts of the UK and Europe. Of course many people actually did see the eclipse: the proof is right here. But predictably, British weather (and Swedish weather, and French weather, and so on) launched a thousand social media jokes. Here are some of the more amusing reactions to #Eclipse2015:
Next story: The mystery of Myanmar's missing umbrella
Or maybe you'd like to hear why #BBCTrending is coming to Mexico
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.