Media playback is unsupported on your device

Across the world, campaigns are being created to donate or fund baby carriers for refugees crossing Europe.

Many of the women who run the campaigns are mothers, moved by images of parents carrying small children for days.

Cristal Logothetis, the creator of one such movement, speaks to BBC Trending about her inspiration.

Produced by: Olivia Lace-Evans

For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.