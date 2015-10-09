Searching for Azam, an injured Syrian child somewhere in Europe

I asked where Azam's father was. She told me that he had been around a minute ago. It felt odd for a dad not to be around when his child was screaming in agony. Our interpreter had a quiet word with the boy and something didn't add up. Azam was in pain and didn't speak clearly because of his jaw wound but the gist of it was his "father" wasn't his father, but an uncle. His real father was still in Turkey.