How a church song inspired a viral dance craze
By BBC Trending What's popular and why
- 24 November 2016
A remixed version of a song by an American pastor has inspired a viral Thanksgiving dance craze - the U Name It Challenge.
The combination of Shirley Caesar's lyrics and DJ Suede's beat has got fans, including rapper Chris Brown, posting videos of themselves dancing to a list of foods - "beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes" and other things you might expect to find on the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Video reporter Amelia Martyn-Hemphill